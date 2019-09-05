25 Years Ago – September 8, 1994
Thomas Avery, administrator of Del Puerto Hospital the past eight-plus years, will soon be leaving for a similar position at Mammoth Hospital in Mono County. Financial Officer Terry Deak was named his successor here.
U.S. Senate candidate Mike Huffington made a short campaign stop here last Thursday, speaking in the downtown park after touring Patterson Frozen Foods.
Coleen Sanquinetti, manager of Sanwa Bank here, is the new chairperson of the city’s Economic Strategic Commission. She succeeds Ron Swift.
Patterson had its own small earthquake shortly after noon on Wednesday, but no injuries or damage were reported. The quake reportedly registered 4.2 on the Richter scale and was centered in the Vernalis area.
The City Council has approved a 30-acre annexation on the east side that will accommodate a 150-home subdivision proposed by the Bright Development Corp. of Modesto. It will front on Walnut Avenue.
50 Years Ago – September 4, 1969
Twenty-nine teachers new to the faculty of the Patterson Unified School District this school year include Frank Stehli, fourth grade at Rising Sun School; Mike McNaughton at the Harney School; David Potter, fifth grade at Las Palmas; and Cheryl and David Hefner, girls and boys junior high physical education. High school enrollment is expected to be about 600, up 50 from a year ago.
Manuel Mendes of Patterson took a top prize in Future Farmers of America competition at the state fair. He exhibited the champion Hampshire ewe.
Bart Martini is the new president of the Patterson Boosters Club.
Pam English has returned home from a month’s study trip to Spain.
75 Years Ago – September 8, 1944
Local school busses are about to see double duty. They have been used in recent weeks to transport peach pickers, and as of next Monday will see additional duty hauling students to and from class.
One of Patterson’s early settlers Nels Olson, has died in Modesto following an operation. He moved here in 1911 to farm on Sycamore Avenue.
Earl Anderson wishes for hot days in Patterson, a dip in Halley pool, and a milk shake. His military posting is on a small Aleutian island.
Robert Minghetti is finishing boot camp in San Diego where because of his previous experience in the Patterson High Cadet Corps, he has been made acting third class petty officer.
At the Rising Sun School this fall, Helen Gardiser will continue as principal and instructor for the upper grades, while Eulah Brewer, who taught at Westley last year, will instruct the lower grades.
100 Years Ago – September 4, 1919
The Berlin Department Store, which has served Patterson since near the founding of the community, has been sold to two San Jose men, J.A. Lindquist and A.W. Maderis.
Some 75 students, certainly a record total, are expected to begin classes this fall at Patterson Union High School.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church has let a contract for about $3300 for construction of a parsonage next to the church structure. The contractor will be Knutson and Engen.
The Church of Christ will hold revival meetings in a large tent to be erected downtown. The evening meetings are expected to run the next two or three weeks.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
