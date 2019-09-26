Brenda Rose Roberts, 60 of Patterson passed away Monday, September 9th at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Mrs. Roberts was born in San Jose and was a resident of Patterson for 37 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Y.L.I. (Young Ladies Institute).
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dave Roberts of Patterson; mother, Rosalie Alessi of Turlock; sisters, Karen Cammack of Turlock and Patricia Sly of Keys. She was preceded in death by her father, Angelo Alessi and daughter, Michelle Roberts.
A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 24th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: Lopes Orchard DePaul Center, 529 I Street, Patterson, CA 95363 or National Multiple Schlerosis Society, 4221 Northgate Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95834.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
