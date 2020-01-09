Chuck Profito passed away on December 31st, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan; sons, Leonard and Victor and daughter-in-law, Annette. He was blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren through Annette and Victor’s marriage. He is also survived by his in-laws, Hank and Joan, Aunt Celeste, Uncle JB and many cousins.
His career varied from truck driving to sales and entrepreneurship. He had a zest for life and enjoyed networking with everyone around him and loved being in a large extended family. There were many crawfish and cioppino feeds or other reasons to invite a crowd. He enjoyed helping his community as an active member of the Patterson Lions Club. His efforts touched several different projects over many districts.
Chuck will be remembered by family and friends at a Mass at 11:00 am, Friday, January 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charities Camp Taylor (kidsheartcamp.org) or Camp Pacifica (camppacifica.org)
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.