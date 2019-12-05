Beatrice Colleen Williams, of Ordway Colorado, went soaring with the angels on the evening of October 29th, 2019.
Colleen chose to donate her earthly vessel for scientific research. Education was of lifelong importance to her and her wishes have been fulfilled. There will not be a service.
Colleen was born on February 5th, 1944 in Westley, California to Beatrice L. and Beulah L. Cox.
She attended public school in the Patterson and Westley areas. She went on to receive a B.A. In Interior Design from San Jose State University. She was a graphic designer, painter, gardener, house cleaner, and “Jill” of all trades. She liked to stay busy and loved to learn new things.
Colleen loved Sunflowers and Zinnias, singing loudy out of tune, musicals, Mickey Mouse, the canal bank in Patterson, Sunsets, kites, her mother, SUNSHINE, stimulating conversations, plants of all kinds, her kitties, Praying Mantises, little kids, sewing, and reading almost anything. She is remembered for awakening love for these things and much more, for those that crossed her path. For about the last 20 years, she liked to take things apart and try to put them together again. It didn't always work. She received a Cochlear Implant late in life and loved listening to everything.
Colleen is survived by her daughter Dawn Williams, son in law Dan, granddaughter Keely, sister Joy, brother Leon, and brother J.C. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and lots of family and dear friends.
The family of Colleen would like to thank her neighbors for being there for her and helping her live her life as she wanted. Thank you also to all the friends, workers, and kids who knew Colleen, and those who worked to help her.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Colorado School of the Deaf and Blind, 33 North Institute Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80903. If sending a check please include Beatrice Colleen Williams in the memo line. Donations collected for the school in mom's name will go directly into a hardship fund for low income students. Thank you so much.
