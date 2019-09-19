When Zackery Weeks heard that the American Legion needed someone to handle the addition of 100 new flags for the Patterson Cemetery Memorial Day Weekend 2018, he stepped up to the challenge and it became his Eagle Project. Zackery with the help of Patterson Boy Scout Troop 81 scouts unloaded 185 refurbished metal flag poles onto a rack donated by Jim Melo. He also planned and reorganized the 185 flags and put them into storage tubs marked with the section of the cemetery for placement and the number of flags needed in that section. By reorganizing how the flags and poles were distributed he was able to shorten the time to put out and take down the flags Memorial Day Weekend by over an hour even with the addition of 100 new flags.
It took 54 people (Troop 81 scouts, parents and siblings, members of the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life) and over 20 hours to complete the Eagle project from start to finish.
Zackery asked the Patterson Rotary Club for a donation to purchase the storage tubs, buckets and miscellaneous supplies for his project. Vee Hooper and the staff at the Patterson Cemetery were very helpful and provided the map with the cemetery sections to help organize the flags. Ron Swift and Jim Melo also provided input and guidance with the project.
Zackery, the son of Kristi and Rob Weeks, received his Eagle Rank April 6, 2019, two days before his 15th birthday, making him one of the youngest eagles in the local troop. He will be honored with an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Patterson Covenant Church at 12pm.
Zack has been in Scouting since 2010. Starting as a Cub Scout in Pack 81. He earned the Leave No Trace Award in 2013 and received his Arrow of Light in 2015 before joining the Troop.
Zack is a member of the Chinchilla Patrol and is the first member of the patrol to become an Eagle. The other members of the patrol are all Life Scouts and hopefully will soon be joining Zack as Eagle Scouts.
Zack’s leadership roles in the Troop include: Assistant Patrol Leader 8/13/15 – 2/4/16, Patrol Leader 8/18/16 – 2/2/17, Quartermaster 2/4/16 – 7/31/18 and Color guard Captain since May 2017.
Zack and most of the Chinchilla Patrol have been a part of the Color Guard since May 2015 doing Flag Ceremonies for Relay for Life, at the Patterson Cemetery Memorial Day, downtown on Veterans Day, and the last few years participating in the Patterson Annual Christmas Parade.
Zack attended Camp John Mensinger in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Camp Royaneh in 2016 and 2019, Wente Scout Reservation in 2017, Camp Hi-Sierra in 2018 and National Youth Leadership Training in 2018. He has also gone to Death Valley three times, spent five days at Lassen Hiking, done the Hites Cove overnight backpack trip and the Hetch Hetchy overnight backpack trip and spent the night on the Pampanito and the USS Hornet. He also recently spent 12 days in West Virginia at the World Scout Jamboree. All this camping earned him the National Outdoor Award for Camping on Feb. 1, 2018.
Through his years in scouting Zack has learned first aid, how to cook, leadership and camping skills. Zack enjoys camping, hiking and exploring the outdoors.
Zack has received the 35 Merit Badges listed below and will also receive a Bronze Eagle Palm and a Gold Eagle Palm at his court of honor.
Art, Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Climbing, Communications, Cooking, Digital Technology, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Exploration, Family Life, Fingerprinting, Fire Safety, First Aid, Fish and Wildlife Management, Forestry, Game Design, Kayaking, Mammal Study, Metalwork, Nature, Nuclear Science, Orienteering, Personal Fitness, Personal Management, Rifle Shooting, Salesmanship, Shotgun Shooting, Space Exploration, Swimming, Wilderness Survival, Wood Carving and Woodwork.
Rank Advancements: Scout March 26, 2015, Tenderfoot July 23, 2015, Second Class Jan. 21, 2016, First Class July 14, 2016, Star Feb. 9, 2017, Life, Aug. 10, 2017, Eagle April 1, 2019.
Zack plans on staying active in the troop through high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.