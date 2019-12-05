Sacred Heart School hosted its annual Santa's Breakfast at Bonaventure Hall last Sunday.
The event has been held for more than 20 years.
Lisa Brush helped coordinate the breakfast, and it was bustling with guests. There were many activities to keep everyone busy, including pictures with Santa, writing letters to Santa, raffle items, auction items, Mrs. Claus bake shop and a Poinsettia sale. Sacred Heart students performed a nativity play outside in the courtyard.
The many cooks on hand kept the air filled with the aroma of a wonderful breakfast which consisted of pancakes, sausages, eggs and fruit. All of the food was generously donated by local businesses. Thompson Chevrolet sponsored a hot cocoa bar, which was very busy due to the cold, rainy morning.
The hall was beautifully decorated, which definitely made it feel like Christmas. The tables were adorned with placemats that featured a reindeer drawn by first-place art contest winner Jace Yamamoto, a second grader at Sacred Heart School.
“This is a community event to bring everyone out for some old-fashioned fun and good food,” Brush said. There were children of all ages: moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas, and everyone seemed to be having a great time! All of the proceeds went to the Sacred Heart school fund.
This event has a long history, and according to coordinators Lisa Brush and Peggy Perez, it will be around for a very long time.
