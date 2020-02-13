The 2020 Apricot Fiesta Poetry & Prose Annual Writing Contest is now open.
I know there are many talented writers of all ages here in Patterson, so here is your chance to become a published author. This contest is open to all. We encourage young writers and the young at heart to enter.
We do, however, request that all submissions be typed. Any holiday, special day, or any other kind of poem and/or short story (500 word maximum) is accepted. Illustrations are encouraged.
Please be sure to include name, teacher, home room and or phone number so I may contact the winners.
We hope to see lots of entries this year. The deadline is March 20.
We also have a Cover Art Design Contest. That deadline is Friday March 27. The requirements for Cover Art Design Contest are: 8-1/2 x 11 size paper with a 1-inch margin. Must have: 45th Annual Poetry & Prose and 50th Apricot Fiesta. It must be copy ready.
Entries may be submitted to the Apricot Fiesta c/o Juanzette Hunter, P.O. Box 442, Patterson, CA 95363, and must be postmarked by March 27. Entries may also be dropped off at the Patterson Irrigator Office, 26 North Third Street, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday, or at the Apricot Fiesta Office, 26 South 3rd Street, Patterson.
If you have any questions or need further information please contact Juanzette Hunter at 209 892-6651.
