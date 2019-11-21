The Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce will host the annual day-long holiday celebration downtown on Sat., Dec. 7, with lots of fun things for kids of all ages to do and enjoy.
Centennial theme
While the community usually has a say in the event’s theme, this year’s event will celebrate the city’s incorporation in December, 1919. The theme is “Christmas Through the Years.”
“Each year we get bigger; we add things,” Chamber member and event chair Naomi Jacobsen said. “I’m excited,” she added, “what I like about the seasons and what we do, is the spirit – away from the stress of it all - enjoying the kids, and the families (and) the spirit.”
Hot Cocoa Run
The day starts early, when the Soroptimists will be hosting the 7th Annual Hot Cocoa 5K Family Fun Run, starting at Stampede CrossFit, 1700 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 8 to 11 a.m. Registration 7 to 7:30 a.m. Proceeds will be used for Soroptimists projects and events that benefit the community.
Downtown celebration
The fun continues with the second annual Candy Cane Hunt downtown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will start in the newly-renovated Center Building / museum, in the main circle downtown, across from City Hall.
Kids will receive a card to be stamped by any business where they find a candy cane. Twice as many businesses will be participating this year, Jacobsen said.
Candy cane hunters will want to go into all of the downtown businesses to see if they can spot a candy
