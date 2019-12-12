An enthusiastic crowd turned out for the annual Christmas Parade last Saturday, one of the town’s longest-running local traditions.
More than 30 entries, including floats, marching bands and dance companies, all with lights twinkling, dazzled parade goers around the downtown circle.
Patterson Police Chief Marc Nuno served as M.C., and Sheriff Dirkse and his wife, Sandy, were among the judges.
Following are the winners:
In the schools category:
First Place: Walnut Grove School - Gingerbread House
Second Place - Posada Navidefia Walnut Grove - Baile Folklorico
In the Non-Profit category:
First Place - Patterson Barnstormers - Tractors of Each Decade
Second Place - Patterson Apricot Fiesta - 50th Annual Apricot Fiesta 2020 Celebration!
In the business category:
First Place - Greg Nunes Realty - Floats Through the Years
Second Place - 1990’s performed by Eight Count Dance Company
This year’s Grand Champion is Greg Nunes Realty - Floats Through the Years.
The People’s Choice goes to 1990’s performed by Eight Count Dance Company!
“We would like to thank everyone who participated in, attended and helped make this year’s Christmas parade a great success!” said event chair Naomi Jacobson.
