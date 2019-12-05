A group of dedicated gardening enthusiasts descended on Creekside Middle School on a recent Saturday, enjoying a few hours working together in the school garden.
The group tackled tasks including clean-up of the area, marking plant locations with posts, weeding, and planting.
Crops include peas, Russian red kale and artichokes. The peas are planted around several teepees, which they will climb as they grow.
The group also assembled benches made of recycled material.
As a finishing touch, the gardeners also dug trenches and planted tulip and iris bulbs, for a pop of color in spring.
The gardeners: PJUSD staff: Catherine Aumoeualogo and family, Nichole Pruett, Denise Sullivan, Sandra Luna, Rebecca Olmstead. Creekside students: Edward Pruett, Michael Wilcox, Alanna Juarez, Allana Davies. Del Puerto students: Zayra F., Jason Ceja, Alijah Dessasure. Community member Angela Martinez and her two children.
“Thank you to all those who came out and supported this green schoolyards initiative at Creekside. The garden is growing and healthy. If you missed your opportunity to get involved, there will be another garden workday early spring. If you are interested in helping on a regular basis there is always work to do,” Nichole Pruett said via email.
To get involved, contact Nichole Pruett @ Patterson.k12.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.