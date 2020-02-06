Apricot Valley recently celebrated 100 days of learning by coordinating a toiletry drive to donate to H.O.S.T. House.
The drive was organized by kindergarten teacher, Ms. Grimes. Each grade level was assigned a toiletry item to collect, with the goal of collecting at least 100 of the assigned items per grade level. Each grade level surpassed the targeted amount, with the whole school collecting a grand total of 2,469 items.
Additionally, maintaining 100 as the day's theme, classrooms integrated a variety of 100-themed learning exercises, including STEM activities, puzzles, and writing prompts.
One classroom even celebrated passing 100 percent of iReady lessons in math and reading, with 100 percent scores for each day leading up to the hundredth day. iReady is a learning intervention program used in K-5 classrooms aimed at helping to improve state math and reading test scores.
Grade assignments and items collected were as follows:
Kindergarten: 657 toothbrushes
First grade: 161 toothpaste tubes
Second grade: 148 shampoo bottles
Third grade: 474 bars of soap
Fourth grade: 148 hand sanitizer bottles
Fifth grade: 241 deodorant sticks
Staff: 640 feminine products
(0) comments
