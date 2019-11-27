The Patterson Branch Library, 46 North Salado Ave., welcomes the entire family for a number of fun and educational programs each month. The library is open Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 12 to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.
Here's what Patterson Library has for December 2019:
Stay & Play Social
Mondays, December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Children ages 0-6 can practice social skills, such as sharing and pretend play. Toys, books, and music provided. Adult supervision required at all times.
After School Homework Club
Tuesdays, December 3 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Thursdays, December 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Do your homework at the library! We will have volunteered homework helpers on hand to help with homework questions. For kids kindergarten through sixth grades only. Registration required.
Kids STEAM*: DIY Guitar
Wednesday, December 3 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Put science and engineering to practice by making a mini-guitar out of recycled tissue paper boxes and rubber bands.
*Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
Teddy Bear Sleepover Party
Friday, December 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for a fun sleepover. Makes crafts and enjoy snacks together before leaving your bear behind for the night. Pick up your bear and a sleepover memory book the next day.
Ornament Craft
Tuesday, December 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Decorate an ornament using various crafting supplies and recycled discs.
Mom's Club of Patterson
Wednesday, December 11 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Are you a stay-at-home mom who would like to meet other stay-at-home moms? Join our Mom's Club for socialization, peer support, and fun activities. Children welcome.
LEGO(r) Play
Wednesday, December 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
We'll provide the Lego and Duplos, you provide the imagination. Build masterpieces for display at the library.
Family Story Night
Wednesday, December 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Bring the whole family for story times, followed by a craft or coloring.
Westside Readers Book Club
Thursday, December 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join us as we discuss the novel All the Stars in the Heaven by Adriana Trigiani. New members welcome. Pick up your book copy at the Patterson Library.
Crochet Club
Fridays, December 13 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Hang out with other crochet enthusiasts or learn how to crochet with instructor Prithika Singh. Work on your own projects, as your own pace. Yarns provided. Please bring your own hooks.
Kids Craft: Skiing Snowman
Wednesday, December 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Make a cute mobile snowman skiing on a paper plate.
Note:
The library will be closed December 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas Holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.