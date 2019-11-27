Lego Day

Kids practice spatial and social skills during Lego Day at the Library, September 28.

 Jenifer West/Patterson Irrigator

The Patterson Branch Library, 46 North Salado Ave., welcomes the entire family for a number of fun and educational programs each month. The library is open Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 12 to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

Here's what Patterson Library has for December 2019:

Stay & Play Social

Mondays, December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Children ages 0-6 can practice social skills, such as sharing and pretend play. Toys, books, and music provided. Adult supervision required at all times.

After School Homework Club

Tuesdays, December 3 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays, December 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Do your homework at the library! We will have volunteered homework helpers on hand to help with homework questions. For kids kindergarten through sixth grades only. Registration required.

Kids STEAM*: DIY Guitar

Wednesday, December 3 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Put science and engineering to practice by making a mini-guitar out of recycled tissue paper boxes and rubber bands.

*Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

Teddy Bear Sleepover Party

Friday, December 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for a fun sleepover. Makes crafts and enjoy snacks together before leaving your bear behind for the night. Pick up your bear and a sleepover memory book the next day.

Ornament Craft

Tuesday, December 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Decorate an ornament using various crafting supplies and recycled discs.

Mom's Club of Patterson

Wednesday, December 11 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Are you a stay-at-home mom who would like to meet other stay-at-home moms? Join our Mom's Club for socialization, peer support, and fun activities. Children welcome.

LEGO(r) Play

Wednesday, December 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

We'll provide the Lego and Duplos, you provide the imagination. Build masterpieces for display at the library.

Family Story Night

Wednesday, December 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Bring the whole family for story times, followed by a craft or coloring.

Westside Readers Book Club

Thursday, December 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Join us as we discuss the novel All the Stars in the Heaven by Adriana Trigiani. New members welcome. Pick up your book copy at the Patterson Library.

Crochet Club

Fridays, December 13 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Hang out with other crochet enthusiasts or learn how to crochet with instructor Prithika Singh. Work on your own projects, as your own pace. Yarns provided. Please bring your own hooks.

Kids Craft: Skiing Snowman

Wednesday, December 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Make a cute mobile snowman skiing on a paper plate.

Note:

The library will be closed December 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas Holiday.

