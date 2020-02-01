SACRAMENTO, Calif. – With excitement and expectations running high for the Super Bowl on February 2, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reminds everyone their game plan for the day should include getting home safely.
Whether people are attending parties or hanging out in a bar, planning for a safe ride home will be their best defensive move. Option plays include calling a cab or ride-sharing service, using public transportation, or lining up a designated driver in advance. Those who host parties should take care of the most valuable player, the designated driver, with plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.
“Driving impaired is completely preventable,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Lives are on the line. Not only are innocent people at risk, impaired drivers stand to lose money, their freedom, their license, and their vehicle.”
Alcohol is not the only substance that can lead to an arrest for driving under the influence (DUI). Cannabis, prescription drugs, and illegal drugs all can impair driving. Driving is a complex task, and any drug can slow reaction time.
The CHP will have a full team of officers ready to intercept dangerous drivers. In addition to stopping impaired drivers, they will be watching for seat belt usage, speeding, and distracted driving.
Three people died in alcohol-involved collisions in California on Super Bowl Sunday in 2019. Another 140 people were injured, preliminary CHP data shows. The CHP made 187 DUI arrests that day.
The public can help keep California roadways safe by calling 9-1-1 if they suspect an impaired driver. Callers should be prepared to give the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number, and direction of travel.
The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
