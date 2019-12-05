The town’s annual holiday celebration will be held this Saturday, Dec. 7, and will feature a fun lineup of events, beginning with the annual Hot Cocoa Run sponsored by the Soroptimists at 9 a.m., continuing downtown with the Candy Cane Hunt from 11 to 1, and culminating in the tree-lighting ceremony at 5, followed by the parade featuring old St. Nick himself. After the parade, Santa will be available for photo ops.
New this year will be a live nativity.
Also new will be bins sponsored by local groups:
Boy Scouts Troop 81: *Retiring of the flag* Bring your old flags to have them properly "retired."
SOLES for KIDS 209: Drop off new shoes for kids! Boys and girls. SOLES for KIDS 209 works with school personnel to ensure delivery and proper sizing to children in need. Help put some pep in their step this holiday season!
Canned Food Drive: Help feed the Westside this holiday season. All donations will be delivered to the Westside Pantry. You can help a family in need have a delicious warm meal!
Kids Helping Kids: Support Patterson High School raising funds to take underprivileged kids from Patterson schools to get warm clothes and new shoes this December.
HOST for Coats: Bring new or gently used coats for the homeless of Patterson. Help them stay warm this winter!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.