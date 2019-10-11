It’s not even Halloween yet, but frightening tales are in store regarding the dangers of tobacco and vaping.
The Stanislaus County Office of Education Prevention Programs and Sutter Health Valley Area will host forums at local high schools featuring Dr. Victor DeNoble—a former leading scientist for Phillip Morris who unlocked the secrets of nicotine addiction. Dr. DeNoble will also host a forum on the dangers of tobacco and vaping for the community. The free event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Sutter Health Education and Conference Center (1700 McHenry Ave. Suite 60B, Modesto). Please register online at https://tinyurl.com/DeNoble
Dr. DeNoble’s presentations focus on the biology of addiction, which are important details to help 9th -12th graders understand the serious, long-term effects of tobacco use and vaping. Following are the dates and times of scheduled visits to local high schools.
October 15 @ Johansen HS, 7:55 – 8:40 a.m.; PACE, 9:45-10:45 a.m.; Patterson/Del Puerto/Open Valley, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
As a proud community partner with the Stanislaus County Office of Education, Sutter Health Valley Area invests in programs that improve health outcomes and quality of life within local communities. In the 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment for Memorial Medical Center, tobacco was identified as a priority health need for Stanislaus County residents. Through Sutter Health Valley Area’s support of the Protecting Health and Slamming Tobacco (PHAST) program, which helped bring Dr. DeNoble’s forums to the area, more youth will be educated about the risks of tobacco and learn lifelong healthy habits.
For more information contact Charmaine Monte at (209) 238-1368 (cmonte@stancoe.org) or Elizabeth Escalante at (209) 238-1382 (eescalante@stancoe.org)
