Patterson Librarian Xia Thao leads preschoolers in singing during Wiggle Worms story time on Monday, September 25.

Wiggle Worms Story Time

Mondays, February 3, 10 & 24 from 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, finger plays and more at this special program for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers.

Stay & Play Social

Mondays and Tuesdays, February 3, 4, 10, 11, 18, 24 & 25 from 10:30 - 11 a.m.

Children ages 0-6 can practice social skills, such as sharing and pretend play. Toys, books, and music provided. Adult supervision required at all times.

Preschool Story Time

Tuesdays, February 4, 11, 18 & 25 from 10 - 10:30 am

New and classic picture books, flannel board and puppet stories, finger plays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers ages 3-5 and their caregivers.

Homework Club

Tuesdays and Thursdays, February 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 & 27 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Homework help and tutoring available for kids in grade K-6. Advanced registration required. To register, pick up an application from the library. Questions? Call (209) 892-6473.

Community Seed Swap Party

Wednesday, February 5 from 3:30 - 5 p.m.

Come for a presentation on how save and preserve seeds from plants, followed by a seed swap with other community members. Consider donating to our new Patterson Seed Library, which works on an honor system and will allow customers to borrow seeds and then return seeds after harvest.

Crochet Club

Fridays, February 7, 14, 21 & 28 from 3 - 4 p.m.

Hang out with other crochet enthusiasts or learn how to crochet with instructor Prithika Singh. Work on your own projects, at your own pace. Yarns provided. Please bring your own hooks.

Friends of the Patterson Library Meeting

Monday, February 10 @ 1 p.m.

New members welcomed.

Yoga with Rosa

Tuesday, February 11 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Please bring your own yoga mat.

Mom's Club of Patterson

Wednesday, February 12 from 10 - 11 a.m.

Are you a stay-at-home mom who would like to meet other stay-at-home moms? Join our Mom's Club for socialization, peer support, and fun activities. Children welcome.

LEGO(r) Play

Wednesdays, February 12 & 26 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

We'll provide the Lego and Duplos, you provide the imagination. Build masterpieces for display at the library. Young children must have adult supervision at all times.

Westside Readers Book Club

Thursday, February 13 from 1 - 2 p.m.

New members welcome. We'll be discussing Paris Wife by Paula McLain. A copy can be picked up at the Patterson Library.

Kids Craft: Clay Heart Necklace

Wednesday, February 19 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Painting for Adults

Monday, February 24 from 3:30 - 5 p.m.

We'll provide step-by-step instructions on how to paint a landscape. All materials provided free. Advanced registration required. To register, stop by the library or call (209) 892-6473.

Pushing the Limits of Motion

Thursday, February 27 from 1 - 2 p.m.

Join this science oriented book discussion focused on motion. We'll be reading and discussing the speculative novel Dark Matter by Blake Crouch, followed by a short video. Lunch provided. Call (209) 892-6473 or register at the front desk and pick a copy of the novel.

The library will be closed on February 17 in observance of the Presidents' Day Holiday.

