By PI Staff
The West Side Players opened their stage production of The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 at the West Side Theatre in Newman, California last Friday. The play also runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
An ingenious and wildly comic romp play. Poking antic fun at the more ridiculous aspects of "show biz" and the corny thrillers of Hollywood's heyday, the play is a non-stop barrage of laughter as those assembled (or at least those who aren't killed off) untangle the mystery of the "Stage Door Slasher."
The entire cast participated in the creation of the set, which they considered as an integral character of the show. This is a first for the West Side Players. As soon as you walk into the auditorium, the set is there for you to see and admire. It is apparent that there was a lot of time and dedication put into this cast member.
The action starts right as soon as the stage lights come on. A prelude of what’s to come - but wait - it all doesn’t seem to be what it should be - or is it? The humor mixed in with the intrigue keeps you wondering about whodunit. The cast bring the characters to life. The hours of preparation show in the performance and presentation. You do not want to miss this show.
This Fri. and Sat., 7 p.m. Sunday matinee, 3 p.m. Tickets: $15 general seating, $20 reserved. Students admitted half price.
West Side Theatre, 1331 Main Street, Newman. 862-4490
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.