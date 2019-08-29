DaVita Inc., a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, has launched a health tour in California, and will be stopping by the Patterson Farmers market next Wednesday, September 4, to offer members of the community free health screenings and kidney education.
“What they are doing is a tour of California,” said Caroline Bogdanich of Sunblest Orchards, who, with her husband Marion, organizes the Farmers Market. “They have been going to Northern and Southern California city-to-city, providing free health screenings.”
DaVita will be touring the state in their mobile health clinic offering Diabetes screenings that include a finger-stick glucose test, Biometrics which include blood pressure, height, weight, waist measurement and Body Mass Index Testing and a personal, confidential patient results review.
“DaVita is dedicated to helping improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Allen R. Rissenson, M.D., FACP, Chief Medical Officer for DaVita Kidney Care. “The DaVita Health Tour gives Californians access to free diabetes and blood pressure testing, which is critical to help identify individuals who may have or be at risk for developing chronic kidney disease (CKD) since diabetes and high blood pressure are two of the main causes. CDK is often symptomless in its early stages, so this testing is essential to help catch the disease early on, when it may be possible to slow down the progression of kidney disease or stop it altogether.”
Members of the community who may be interested in a free health screening are encouraged to come out and enjoy the farmers market and food as well.
“All of our regular vendors will be there,” said Bogdanich “We have a lot of local farm and non-farm vendors. We’ll be there (Sunblest Orchards) with all of our tree fruits, jams, sausages and dried fruit. We also market Sciabica olive oil; they are the oldest company in Modesto. They started back in 1939, and they have all cold-pressed extra virgin olive oils. They have a lavender olive oil for your skin, and they have garlic, lemon, jalepeño and orange. They actually press the fresh foods with the olive oil so you are getting all of the essential oils...very high quality stuff. They have won many awards.”
Other local farms, like Mendoza Berries, which Bogdanich says sells out of strawberries almost every week, along with Hemlow Farms of Turlock, which sells a variety of melons, fruits, and tree nuts, and Microgreen Farms, which sells a variety of herbs and micro-sprouts like alfalfa and sunflowers, will all be set up and vending during the health screening.
Food Vendors include Docs Q ‘N Pit Stop of Modesto, which will be selling a variety of barbecue sandwiches, ribs, brisket and tri-tip, and The Greek Table, Hummus and Pita stand from Newman California.
“They probably have over a dozen flavors of hummus,” said Bogdanich.
Non-farm vendors include Nature’s Love Skin, which uses local ingredients to make handmade soaps using essential oils; Timeless Creations, which offers customers custom woodwork creations like wine racks and shelving; Meticulous Maiden, a handmade jewelery shop; Party Lites, which offer a wide variety of giftware and party candles; California Street Gallery & Studio, Lularoe by Angel, and newcomers, Mountain View Pork of Turlock, and The Geek Academy.
“The Geek Academy does art with the kids, and he has comic books and other kinds of Marvel and Star Wars Characters. The kids like that; they have fun. It’s like a bee to honey – they go right to his booth,” said Bogdanich.
The DaVita Health Tour will also be stopping in Manteca, Salinas, Palo Alto, Elk Grove and Davis before returning to Southern California. For more information visit Facebook.com/DaVitaKidneyCare.
