Despite the cold, an enthusiastic crowd turned out last Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, for the groundbreaking ceremony for Naomi’s House, the women’s shelter soon to be built next to H.O.S.T. House on South Fourth Street.
The mood was celebratory, despite the chill and drizzle.
Twenty-five women are waiting for the shelter to be built, of whom four are receiving outreach services, and another has already participating in the Project ReStart program.
Cambridge Academies founder Dr. Geni Boyer called the project “a labor of love and volunteering,” and credited the City of Patterson with “opening doors,” for the effort. She also recognized Brad Hawn Engineering, for the plans the firm contributed.
“Cargotecture”
The 25-bed shelter will be built using metal shipping containers instead of traditional wood construction, which is expected to allow it to be built more quickly, cutting down dramatically on the cost to build the facility, so that the project’s proponents will be able to construct it with the $350,000 the Stanislaus County Homeless Alliance has pledged.
Bill Goss, a retired contractor, will act as project manager and, along with Mel Grisel, Pacific Drywall, will be donating their time for the construction.
Dr. Boyer said that the shelter will be built using the resources pledged. “We will make it happen, because we have volunteers; former students, including a welder, who will help make it happen.”
When Mayor Novelli mentioned the name of the soon-to-be-constructed facility during her remarks, spontaneous applause broke out, along with a few “whoo-whoos!”
Novelli described the event as the “culmination of the work of many different groups of people. Those in our community who say, ‘we care.’ Those in our community who say, ‘we want to help…’ We want to give you the necessary resources to make a positive difference in your life, with the ultimate goal of never being homeless again.”
Jennifer Hidalgo, of State Senator Anna Caballero’s office, presented a proclamation on the senator’s behalf.
Dr. Boyer described the project as “a labor of love from everybody involved.”
She then introduced Ms. Francine DiCiano, executive director of the United Way, and co-chair of Community System of Care (CSOC), which approved the funds to build the facility.
DiCiano called Naomi’s House “a wonderful addition to our community, to support women and children.” She acknowledged that the project has been “a long time coming,” and described it as “a great collaboration between the city, county and the community.” Speaking to Dr. Boyer, she added, “we’re behind you 100 percent.”
In addition to being a night shelter, and offering the residential program, she said, the group will be offering classes: a chef’s program, and entrepreneurial classes. Part of the emphasis of the program is on starting and running a business, Boyer has said. One cohort, while working through the ReStart program in Modesto, started a jam business.
Editor’s note: Stanislaus County has pledged $50,000 for construction of a commercial kitchen in the H.O.S.T. House facility.
Additionally, the group will offer classes in how to keep a job, for those who need that help. “Because it’s easy to get a job; the challenge is to keep it,” Boyer said, “so that’s why we work with mindset transformation; with skills; with personal development. So we will open them up to the community to those in need – to those that really want to improve.”
“(Naomi’s House will be) a 25-bed facility, and I can’t wait to get us started…” Boyer said, assuring the women who have been waiting for the facility to open that “it is going to happen.”
She expressed gratitude “to each of you – community members, donors. We have wonderful donors. We have an amazing donor friend of our programs who has been a Patterson resident, who had a successful business, and hasn’t forgotten about Patterson.” The former resident matched funds raised during a recent $35 a month fundraiser, allowing the group to hire a part-time outreach specialist, Heather Bold.”
Bill Goss, a retired contractor who, with Mel Grisel, Pacific Drywall, will be doing the construction of the house, donating their time, for the project’s construction.
Claudia Smith, H.O.S.T. House board member who, despite past serious health challenges and, at least at one point, community push-back, ran Trust in Jesus Cuisine, the program that provided lunches in North Park for many years, addressed the crowd with a voice full of emotion.
“I am just in awe of what God has done to our community,” she said. “We started doing lunches in the park in 2006.” After a couple of years, she said, other churches began to help. “And they did what I couldn’t do, in coming up with a shelter.” The city eventually bought the building H.O.S.T. House is in, which the group used for a while, despite struggling with funding. After a while, she said, “it was just me (trying to run the shelter). And I had the gift of Cambridge Academy coming in,” she said.
H.O.S.T. Board Member Norma Plaugher got an enthusiastic round of applause when she announced that the group has raised $10,000 to complete the commercial kitchen in H.O.S.T. House. “So we hope that the kitchen is done soon, because it’s a necessity to give food to our members in the community.” She then led the group in an impromptu prayer.
Dr. Boyer acknowledged Pastor Peter Foster, and Father Tino ( Fr. Nhan H. Tran, Sacred Heart Church), “and other pastors come on a weekly basis to work with our men, and to minister to them, to love on them, to counsel them, and also to kick their behinds when needed,” she said to general laughter and at least one “Amen.” The members of the clergy will minister to the women in Naomi’s House, as well, Boyer said.
Dr. Boyer invited City Manager Ken Irwin, “who has been a force behind all this,” to “start the work,” and a group picked up shovels.
When all the photo ops were over, someone noticed that the sun had broken through the clouds.
A faint rainbow could be seen over H.O.S.T. House.
