Congressman Josh Harder visited Patterson High School's CTE Programs last week. After a discussion with a portion of the program's CTE Industry Advisors, Harder applauded the District's successes in developing so many post-secondary options for students, commenting on the challenges of maintaining such meaningful partnerships, and the vision to replicate such accomplishments across the State.
After the brief meeting, which included success stories form PHS CTE Program Alumni, the Congressman embarked on a tour of each component of the CTE Program, witnessing first-hand the knowledge and quality preparation Patterson students encounter while participating in our CTE programs.
Patterson High School has approximately 800 students enrolled in its CTE programs each year. Offering career pathways in Agriculture, Supply Chain & Logistics, Truck Driving, and Health Careers, students are provided a variety of skills and knowledge to begin to pursue a high-paying career of their choice right out of high school. Additionally, due to partnerships with industry leaders throughout the community and local colleges, students are given the additional option to make a considerable earning, while continuing their education.
