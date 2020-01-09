Slingerland Assessment, Free Tutoring Available; Volunteer Tutors Needed
December 20, 2019 —Modesto, CA. KidsQuest – a program of LearningQuest/Stanislaus Literacy Centers—offers free tutoring for children with dyslexia. Parents who suspect a child has dyslexia may request screening using the Slingerland® Multisensory Approach. Screening sessions will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 (for first and second graders) and Jan. 25 for (third and fourth graders). The assessment, which is underwritten by SLD Foundation, will be administered by a professional reading specialist. There is a $20 fee for screening. Space is limited. To register for screening, visit the KidsQuest website at lqslc.com/kidsquest.
About KidsQuest
KidsQuest offers tutoring using the Barton Reading & Spelling System©, an Orton-Gillingham-influenced, simultaneously multisensory, explicit and systematic phonics program. Volunteer tutors work one-on-one with students who have been identified as having dyslexia or other specific language disability. Students’ progress is assessed regularly as they move through the Barton levels. Instruction continues until students achieve grade level competency. Supervised tutoring takes place at the Modesto branch of the Stanislaus County Library at 1500 I Street in downtown Modesto. Sessions are scheduled between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. There is no cost for tutoring. “Evidence suggests dyslexia is related to an anatomical difference in the brain,” said Denise Nordell, Children’s Literacy Coordinator for KidsQuest. “The earlier a child’s dyslexia is identified and addressed with systematic, intense instruction, the less severe his or her reading problems will be. Early intervention is the key to closing the achievement gap.”
Volunteer Tutors Needed
Tutors are needed, as there are a number of children waiting for tutors. Volunteers will be trained in both the Barton method and Structured Word Inquiry, a system based on word meaning. Tutors must submit to a background check and LiveScan fingerprinting, for which there is a nominal fee. Tutors commit to twice-weekly, one-hour sessions for a minimum of three months. All materials, including scripted curriculum, are provided; no teaching experience is required. The next tutor training will take place on January 18. For more information, call (209) 672-6641 or visit www.lqslc.com/kidsquest.
LearningQuest – Stanislaus Literacy Centers is a nonprofit focused on empowering adults through a wide range of free educational services, such as earning a diploma, learning English, reading and writing tutoring, college and career transitions and workshops, jail education, and individual tutoring for children with dyslexia, to help a diverse population of learners meet their needs and achieve their personal and employment-related goals.
