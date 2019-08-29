Preschool Story Time
Tuesdays, September 3, 10, 17 & 24 from 10 - 10:30 am
New and classic picture books, flannel board and puppet stories, finger plays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers ages 3-5 and their caregivers.
Stay & Play Social
Mondays and Tuesdays, September 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 & 30 from 10:30 - 11 a.m.
Children ages 0-6 can practice social skills, such as sharing and pretend play. Toys, books, and music provided. Adult supervision required at all times.
Wiggle Worms Story Time
Mondays, September 9, 16, 23 & 30 from 10 - 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, finger plays and more at this special program for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers.
Kids STEAM*: Rainstick
Wednesday, September 4 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Make a rainstick instrument to replicate the sound of the rain,
*Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
Friends of the Patterson Library Meeting
Monday, September 9 from 1 - 2 p.m.
New members welcome.
Mom's Club of Patterson
Wednesday, September 11 from 10 - 11 a.m.
Are you a stay-at-home mom who would like to meet other stay-at-home moms? Join our Mom's Club for socialization, peer support, and fun activities. Children welcome.
Family Unplugged
Wednesday, September 11 from 3:30 - 5 p.m.
Get away from the screens and enjoy simple, fun activities with your family or friends. We have board games, coloring, and puzzles.
Westside Readers Book Club
Thursday, September 12 from 1 - 2 p.m.
New members welcome. We'll be discussing English Creek by Ivan Doig. Book can be picked up at the Patterson Library.
Crochet Club
Fridays, September 13 & 27 from 3 - 4 p.m.
Hang out with other crochet enthusiasts or learn how to crochet with instructor Prithika Singh. Work on your own projects, at your own pace. Yarns provided. Please bring your own hooks.
Kids Craft: Pet Parrot
Wednesday, September 18 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Make a wrist pet parrot with recycled cardboard tube and faux feathers.
LEGO® Day
Wednesday, September 25 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
We'll provide the Lego and Duplos, you provide the imagination. Build masterpieces for display at the library.
Pushing the Limits: Tradition
Thursday, September 26 from 1 - 2:30 p.m.
This book discussion/science café will focus on the topic of tradition as it relates to science and technology. The program includes an optional reading material and a short video. The reading material, Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel, can be picked up at the Patterson Library. Refreshments will be provided, and participants will be entered into a raffle to win a $25 gift card. Advanced registration is required. To register, please visit the library or call (209) 892-6473.
The library will be closed on Monday, September 2 in observance of Labor Day.
