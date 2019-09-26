Pumpkins and ghosts and snakes, oh my! The Patterson Library has a lot going on October 2019:
Preschool Story Time
Tuesdays, October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 10 to 10:30 am
New and classic picture books, flannel board and puppet stories, finger plays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers.
Stay and Play Social
Mondays and Tuesdays, October 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Children ages 0 to 6 can practice social skills, such as sharing and pretend play. Toys, books and music provided. Adult supervision required at all times.
Homework Club
Tuesdays and Thursdays, October 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Homework help and tutoring available for kids in grade K to 6. Advanced registration required. To register, pick up an application from the library. Questions? Call (209) 892to6473.
Kids STEAM*: DIY Watch
Wednesday, October 2 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Create your own paper watch and play around with time.
*Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
Family Story Night
Wednesdays, October 2 and 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Bring the whole family for story time, followed by a fun craft or coloring.
Wiggle Worms Story Time
Mondays, October 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, finger plays and more at this special program for babies, active toddlers and adult caregivers.
Mom's Club of Patterson
Wednesday, October 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Are you a stay-at-home mom who would like to meet other stay-at-home moms? Join our Mom's Club for socialization, peer support and fun activities. Children welcome.
Family Unplugged: Game Day
Wednesday, October 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Get away from the screens and enjoy simple, fun activities with your family or friends. We have board games, coloring and puzzles.
Westside Readers Book Club
Thursday, October 10 from 1 to 2 p.m.
New members welcome. We'll be discussing Fall of Marigolds by Susan Meissner. Book can be picked up at the Patterson Library.
Crochet Club
Fridays, October 11 and 25 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Hang out with other crochet enthusiasts or learn how to crochet with instructor Prithika Singh. Work on your own projects, at your own pace. Yarns provided. Please bring your own hooks.
Friends of the Patterson Library Meeting
Monday, October 14 from 1 to 2 p.m.
New members welcome.
Kids Craft: Pumpkin Faces and Pop-Up Ghosts
Wednesday, October 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Create silly and scary paper pumpkin faces and a pop-up ghost.
Pushing the Limits: Transformation
Thursday, October 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
A book discussion/science café that focuses on the topic of transformation. The program includes an optional reading material and a short video. The reading material, Flight Behavior by Barbara Kingsolver, can be picked up at the Patterson Library. Refreshments will be provided and participants can enter into a raffle for a chance to win a $25 gift card. Advanced registration is required. To register, please visit the library or call (209) 892-6473.
Friends of the Patterson Library Book Sale
Wednesday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Buy gently used books at bargain prices. Hardcover $1, Softcover $0.50, Children $0.25 to $0.50. On Friday, fill a bag for $5.
LEGO® Day
Wednesday, October 25 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
We'll provide the Lego and Duplos, you provide the imagination. Build masterpieces for display at the library.
Python Ron's Reptile Show
Wednesday, October 30 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Python Ron McGee brings his favorite lizards and snakes for a creepy, crawling good time.
Spooky Scavenger Hunt
Thursday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Got a Halloween costume? Come to the library to show it off and finish the Spooky Scavenger Hunt for a prize.
