Crochet Club
Fridays, January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 3 to 4 p.m.
Hang out with other crochet enthusiasts or learn how to crochet with instructor Prithika Singh. Work on your own projects, at your own pace. Yarns provided. Please bring your own hooks.
Wiggle Worms Story Time
Mondays, January 6, 13, 27, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, finger plays and more at this special program for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers.
Stay and Play Social
Mondays and Tuesdays, January 6, 7, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 28,10:30 to 11 a.m.
Children ages 0 to 6 can practice social skills, such as sharing and pretend play. Toys, books, and music provided. Adult supervision required at all times.
Preschool Story Time
Tuesdays, January 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10 to 10:30 am
New and classic picture books, flannel board and puppet stories, finger plays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers.
New Year, New You: Health Series
Healthy Eating to Tuesday, January 7, 1 p.m.
Behavioral Health to Tuesday, January 14, 1 p.m.
Managing Stress to Tuesday, January 21, 1 p.m.
Healthy Communications to Tuesday, January 28, 1 p.m.
Join us for these free health programs and learn about healthy eating, maintaining good behavioral health, managing stress, and how to communicate healthily. Every Tuesdays in January at 1 p.m. Programs taught in partnership with the Golden Valley Health Center.
Homework Club
Tuesdays and Thursdays, January 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Homework help and tutoring available for kids in grade K to 6. Advanced registration required. To register, pick up an application from the library. Questions? Call (209) 892-6473.
Mom's Club of Patterson
Wednesday, January 8, 10 to 11 a.m.
Are you a stay-at-home mom who would like to meet other stay-at-home moms? Join our Mom's Club for socialization, peer support, and fun activities. Children welcome.
LEGO(r) Play
Wednesday, January 8 and 22, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
We'll provide the Lego and Duplos, you provide the imagination. Build masterpieces for display at the library. Young children must have adult supervision at all times.
Westside Readers Book Club
Thursday, January 9, 1 to 2 p.m.
New members welcome. We'll be discussing Paris Wife by Paula McLain. A copy can be picked up at the Patterson Library.
Friends of the Patterson Library Meeting
Monday, January 13, 1 p.m.
New members welcomed.
Friends of the Patterson Library Book Sale
Wednesday, January 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Buy gently used books, at a bargain price. Each item sells for only $0.25!
Kids Craft: Marshmallow Structure
Wednesday, January 15, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
We challenge you to build the tallest, sturdiest marshmallow structure with the amount of marshmallow and pretzel sticks given.
The library will be closed on January 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
