Ralph and Terry Cryer were married 50 years ago, on January 19, 1970, at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church here in Patterson. Rev. Roy Huckaby performed the ceremony as Mrs. Jean Huckaby played the piano during the family ceremony with a few close friends. After the ceremony everyone joined together for cake and coffee at the rural home of the groom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Cryer on Del Puerto Ave. Liz DeVaney was her sister's maid of honor while John Christopherson was the best man. Ralph and Terry still attend First Baptist Church, and raised their family in Patterson.
A family celebration was held the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite, December 30-January 2, hosted by their adult children. Christopher (Jennifer) Cryer, Kelsi (David) Silveira and Alison Cryer, with grandchildren, William and Kayleigh Cryer and Scarlet Silveira. A memorable celebration dinner was held in their honor in the Ahwahnee Dining Room on New Year's Day. Yosemite has been a special family gathering place for five generations of the Cryer family, since Ralph's grandparents moved to Patterson in the 1930's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.