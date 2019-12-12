Gillian Brudnicki and Hailey Kolding, both company dancers at Eight Count Dance Company here in town, are participating again in the Central West Ballet Nutcracker Production at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Gillian and Hailey are both soloist dancers with the Company Competition Dance Team at Eight Count Dance Company, under the guidance of choreographer and owner Brittney Black.
Hailey will be performing multiple roles in all six shows, and Gillian will be in the last three shows, performing as a Crystal Pixie.
Hailey last year performed in the role of a Party Girl.
Last year’s performance was Gillian’s first, in the role of a Bon Bon.
Both girls attend Sacred Heart School, where Gillian is in fourth grade and Hailey is in seventh grade.
Ballet performances will be held Dec. 13 to Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nutcracker in Jazz performance to be held Dec. 21 at 7:30p.m.
http://www.centralwestballet.org/showsandtickets.html, or visit www.galloarts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.