Editor's note: This article was written by Neil Vento. The Irrigator regrets the error.
Sixteen-year-old Patterson resident, Charlize Price, lead singer of the The Valley Talent Project’s winning band, “Esoteric,” sang in front of a sold-out crowd inside the Mary Stuart Rogers Theater in the Gallo Center for the Arts on Saturday evening. The band performed as part of The Valley Talent Project’s annual showcase, which features many talented acts from the Modesto area.
The showcase (formerly known as Valley’s Got Talent) is held in August of each year, and has put a spotlight on over 156 performing acts featuring more than 550 Modesto-area performers. The program has awarded over $30,000 in prizes and scholarships, and has raised approximately $150,000 to support the Gallo Center for the Arts.
“I was really nervous and really excited at the same time,” said Charlize. “I’ve never been on a stage that big before and it was a really cool experience.”
Her band, Esoteric, is comprised of thirteen-year-old keyboard player Nick Shultz, of Lathrop; sixteen-year-old electric guitar player, Jack Aguilar, of Central Catholic High School; fourteen-year-old bass player, Andrew Canfara and fourteen-year-old drummer, Sebastian Fiallos, both of Sierra High School and sixteen-year-old guitar player, Jessica Machado, of Connecting Waters Charter School.
“We have been a band for about two and a half years now, this December will be three years and we are like best friends. We have been best friends ever since we started, and we just love playing music together. Our practices are always very fun; we put a lot of hard work into it,” said Charlize.
The band formed at GK music in Manteca, a music instruction studio. According to their website, GK’s philosophy is to, “Build amazing musicians in an encouraging and exciting environment.”
The band program at GK music takes talented and special individuals from different departments like piano, drums, guitar, and puts them together to create music. According to Charlize, the members of Esoteric had never met before the program.
“Ever since the day they put us together, we felt like we had a good chemistry with each other,” she said.
Cash prizes were awarded to winners in different categories such as, Best Dance Ensemble, Best Instrumental, Best Specialty Act, Audience Favorite, and Best Band which was sponsored by KHOP.
Charlize says that Esoteric will split their winnings evenly and she plans to purchase music recording equipment with her share.
“I have recently been saving up my money towards that. I kinda want my own recording equipment because I think you can be more creative by yourself,” said Charlize.
The sixteen-year-old attended Sacred Heart before switching over to her charter school, and plans to attend Patterson High School for her Senior year in 2021 so that she can graduate with her friends. She loves eating at Blues Cafe, and credits her parents for supporting her journey in the arts. Her mother, Christine Price, drives her every week from Patterson to Manteca so that she can rehearse her music, and her father, a music teacher, and owner of GK Music, has taught her to play the guitar and piano.
“Without my family, and how supportive they are, I wouldn’t be able to do a quarter of what I have been able to do,” said Charlize.
Charlize plans to pursue a career in the arts, and is currently taking MJC courses at the charter school.
“Everything she does is geared towards her music,” said her mother. “She is constantly writing songs and performing... Technically, she’ll have enough credits her junior year to graduate, but she is going to continue to take electives so she can continue to take college classes.”
The band has not yet recorded any material, but Charlize has her own music video on YouTube titled “So Long.”
Charlize and Esoteric will be performing at the Barking Dog Bar & Grill in Modesto on Saturday, August 31st at 8 P.M.
