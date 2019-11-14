Six local students earned gold medals at the County Spelling Bee, which was held on October 30, 2019 at Enochs High School in Modesto.
The competition was tough, with 77 students from 48 schools participating in the event. The champions, Mansa Awuah, sixth grade, of Our Lady of Fatima in Modesto and Luna Salvador, sixth grade, of Walnut Elementary School in Turlock, will represent Stanislaus County at the State Championship at San Joaquin Office of Education, Stockton, CA on May 9, 2020. Deetya Thogarucheeti, fifth grade at Lakewood School in Modesto, will serve as an alternate and will go to the State Championship if Mansa or Luna is unable to attend.
Some of the words the champions spelled correctly were: obsequious, rapscallion, turgescent and prestissimo. and Lakewood, correctly spelled words such as obsequious, rapscallion, turgescent and prestissimo. Chris Dempsey, an educator at La Loma Junior High School served as the Spelling Master, and 40 volunteers served as proctors.
Local students who earned gold medals:
Layla Ayala, fifth grade, Northmead Elementary
Aleayah Banks, sixth grade, Creekside Middle School
Liliana Barajas, sixth grade, Creekside Middle School
Natalia Okitukunda, sixth grade, Creekside Middle School
Dannalynn Freestone, sixth grade, Sacred Heart School
Maria Truxton, Sacred Heart School
The Stanislaus County Elementary Spelling Championship is held in the fall each year, in preparation for the State Championship, held in the spring.
