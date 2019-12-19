About 30 local kids enjoyed a shopping spree at Kohl’s in Turlock with members of local law enforcement last Friday, riding in style from Patterson to the store in sheriff cruisers and SUVs - and a few even got to ride in the SWAT vehicle.
The group was joined this year by K9 Dutch, and his handler, Deputy Condit.
After picking out warm clothes, jackets and new shoes, the group headed back to the clubhouse at Las Palmas Mobile Estates for a pizza party. Santa visited the party, to make sure everyone went home with something to put under the tree for Christmas.
