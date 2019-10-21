One hundred years of historical achievements and improvements built the Patterson that we know and love today.
The City of Patterson is commemorating 100 years of Patterson’s incorporation with music and performances brought to you by PJUSD’s performing arts students. Come out and celebrate our community on November 2nd at the Clara Johnson Auditorium located at Patterson High School on 200 N 7th Street. Doors open at 6 PM and the show begins at 6:30 PM; enjoy the live show at no cost as we commemorate each decade since 1919 in song and stage.
Our students are excited to share their hard work with our community: “The centennial celebration is an amazing way to celebrate our city, and I’m honored to be one of the student hosts for this event. I speak on behalf of the students participating when I say I hope that everyone will come out and have a great time enjoying our performances,” Kahlan Gentry, sophomore, Patterson High School.
“I feel like I have a great responsibility to honour our city of Patterson. It is a privilege to entertain our community. My scene partner and I hope our performance from Rachel Crothers’ He and She is impactful.” Matias Alaniz, junior, Patterson High School
“I am so thrilled to perform in the centennial celebration. This will be our debut of the Tiger Trills, which is a women’s choir quartet that I and a couple of girls in the choir are a part of. It means the world to us to be able to perform such a fun song to the audience and hopefully everyone enjoys our performance of ‘Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,’” Lucellie Gomez, senior, Patterson High School.
