The Creekside Middle School gym was packed with excited students and proud parents at the Reclassification Celebration, held on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The event, held by PJUSD for the past 17 years, recognizes students whose primary language is other than English, who have gained proficiency in English according to state assessment tests.
About 160 students were honored.
“As a district, we want to celebrate their achievement of being proficient in English and in some cases holding on to their native language and being bilingual,” Assistant Superintendent Veronica Miranda said. “The group of English Learners that have gone through this process are usually our top performers on the state assessment.
“This year was a big year in reclassification,” Miranda added, as a new state language proficiency assessment allowed students in first, second and third grade to be reclassified for the first time.
Anywhere from 70 to 150 students are reclassified each year, Miranda said. “Reclassification usually happens once a year in the spring, but since the state changed the assessment from the fall to the spring, we might consider reclassifying students twice a year.”
The PHS Quintet performed as parents and students arrived and took their seats. Folk dancers from the PHS Mexican American Student Association (MASA) club entertained the crowd, before the students were given their certificates.
