Patterson Police Services deputies and other staff will have a little easier time staying hydrated for a while, thanks to a grant provided by Walmart called “Hydrate Blue.”
The store donated 10 ice chests and a pallet of water, as well as $5,000 in grant money, to the department. Police Chief Marc Nuno said his department is “very grateful to Walmart, and the partnership we have with them, that they cared enough to do this for us,” he said.
The program is new for the retail giant. “This is the first year Walmart has done a grant like this, which was created to build partnerships within the community,” Community Service Officer Jessica Estrada said via email. The money “will go towards Patterson Police Presents,” along with other events the Department will be participating in,” she said.
