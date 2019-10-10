Career Expo TOMORROW Connects Future Firefighters With Departments Around the State
As risk of fire and natural disasters grows in California, our state’s fire departments are looking for women and men who have the “right stuff” to become part of a tough, rewarding profession: firefighting. Those who think they’ve got what it takes can get a glimpse of their future at the Firefighter Career Expo at the Firefighter Candidate Testing Center in Sacramento on Saturday, October 12 from 10am to 1pm.
Sponsored by the California Firefighter Joint Apprenticeship Committee (Cal-JAC) the Career Expo offers would-be firefighters hands-on practice with testing equipment, access to department representatives and a look at the life of a firefighter. This free event is open to all who may be interested in a fire service career. (CANDIDATE REGISTRATION LINK HERE)
WHAT: FIREFIGHTER CAREER EXPO
WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00am to 1:00pm
WHERE: Firefighter Candidate Testing Center
2560 River Plaza Dr., Sacramento, CA 95833 (MAP LINK)
VISUALS
- Hands-On Demos. Attendees can try their hand at the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT), the test that proves you’re “fit for duty.” Also hands-on experience with mechanical reasoning props and learn what to expect on the FCTC Written Test, used by a growing number of departments to screen qualified firefighter candidates.
- Fire Department Representatives On-Site. Fire department reps from all over the state will be on hand to answer questions about their departments and how to get hired.
- "A Day in the Life of a Firefighter". In-depth presentations and videos about life on the front lines.
- Apparatus Displays. Working firefighters on-hand to answer candidate questions and to show them the "tools of the trade."
REGISTRATION LINKS, INFORMATION, VIDEO AND MORE AT WWW.CALJAC.ORG
ADVANCE INTERVIEW AND HANDS-ON DEMO OPPORTUNITIES WITH AREA FIREFIGHTERS AND EVENT ORGANIZERS – Contact Carroll Wills,cwills@cpf.org; (916) 648-1717 (office); (916) 799-8148 (cell)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.