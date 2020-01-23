Sacred Heart School has announced that the following students have earned awards for December:
Excellence, Obedience
Kindergarten: Peyton Beltran, Tenley Filippini
First grade: Amelia Genasci, Isabela Martinez
Second grade: Mia Azevedo, John Barbaste
Third grade: Izabel Furtado, Cassandra Ruiz
Fourth grade: Jorge Garcia, Madisson Morales
Fifth grade: Weston Brush, Aiden Phillips
Sixth grade: Sophia Arroyo, Jordan Raudio
Seventh grade: Ariann Chao, Annelise Truxton
Eighth grade: Justina Fernandez Guevarra, Hailey Jimenez
Spirit: Imaginative/Creative, 2019
Kindergarten: Anthony Gemoya, Guadalupe Navarro Ceja
First grade: Coraline Anderson, Ezra Furtado
Second grade: LJ DelDon, Rocky Perez
Third grade: Justin Hinojosa, Hunter Perez
Fourth grade: James Lara, Luxston Shake, Vidal Villarreal
Fifth grade: Angeline Watson
Sixth grade: Adaly Navarro, Fatima Navarro Ceja
Seventh grade: Hailey Kolding, Valeria Meza
Eighth grade: Jessica Coble, Elizabeth Emehiser
