The Stanislaus County Library will again offer the Anime Day bookmark contest in anticipation of the annual Anime Day event, which will be held on Saturday, October 19 from 12 to 4 p.m.
Young artists ages 10 to 18 are invited to submit an original, anime-themed bookmark for a chance to be featured on this year’s Anime Day bookmark.
“This is our fourth annual bookmark contest and the number of submissions has increased every year, which is exciting because it means more tweens and teens are getting the opportunity to let their artistic abilities shine,” said Brian Lillie, library assistant in the Children’s and Teen Services Department.
Anime Day will be held in the Community Room of the Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library. The event will feature food, crafts, activities, and more. Cosplay is welcome, but not required. Anime Day is sponsored by the Stanislaus Library Foundation.
Entry forms with full details and rules can be found at all Stanislaus County Library locations, as well as online at www.stanislauslibrary.org
All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The winner will be announced as part of the Anime Day ceremonies on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.
For more information, please contact the Children’s and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.