The Power of Your Voice, Invest In Me’s first workshop of 2020, was held on Sat., January 4.
Participants learned about the importance of self-advocacy and leadership in their community. They role-played different scenarios within their community and schools, and learned about City Council and School Board.
Participants also continued to prepare for the upcoming fifth annual youth-led conference, which will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Pacific Parkway.
The conference is open to students in grades seven through twelve. Registration link will be available mid-January. Sponsorships and raffle prizes are currently being accepted.
For more information on how to attend or to donate please contact conference@investin-me.org
