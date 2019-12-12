With the anticipation of a cold winter looming around the bend, Abbygail Allen, a Creekside Middle School seventh grader, wanted to help keep the feet of our less fortunate warm this winter.
Abbygail became aware of “Sock-tober” a couple of years ago, and knew it was something she wanted to bring to our community.
For her first effort, in 2017, she exceeded her 500-pair goal by more than 25 percent, collecting more than 630 pairs of socks to donate to H.O.S.T. House.
In 2018, her hard work brought in just over three times her original 500-pair goal, netting 1,513 pairs of socks for those in need.
The folks at H.O.S.T. House have greatly appreciated her efforts, and distributed the socks, as they do with other donated items, to those in need.
This year, Abbygail set a goal to secure 1,600 pairs of new socks for H.O.S.T. House.
With some help from her mom, Shiloh Allen, Abbygail began the project this year in early November, collaborating with the Patterson Joint Unified School District.
All of the school sites in turn got involved, including the HOSA Club (future health care professionals) at Patterson High School.
Abbygail also recruited Tri Counties Bank and Just Teasin’ Hair Salon to help.
She also contacted Walmart, who donated all the hampers to collect the socks at all the different locations, and donated a gift card to help purchase more socks.
Community support for Abbygail’s effort was solid this year, and at last count, she had collected a whopping 2,505 pairs.
“We are SUPER proud of Abbygail,” Shiloh said via email. “She truly has a big heart for her community.”
Way to go, Abbygail!
