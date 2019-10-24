This program assists a select number of underprivileged children during the holiday season. Through generous donations from the community and local businesses, the children will be picked up by a deputy in a patrol vehicle and escorted to a very special shopping experience. Each child will receive warm clothes, new shoes and a coat. A pizza party with Santa will follow.
We will gladly be accepting donations until November 29. If you or your business would like to participate or help sponsor a child, please contact CSO Estrada at Patterson Police Services (209) 892-5071 ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.