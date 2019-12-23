Three Patterson High School graduates were presented scholarships by the United Community Center, Grayson on Dec. 11.
Alexis Saldana, a student at MJC majoring in Computer Science, Diana Camarillo at Stanislaus State University majoring in Communications, and Eduardo Medina at MJC majoring in Nursing each received a scholarship.
The United Community Foundation's mission is to serve the communities of Grayson, Westley and Vernalis by providing opportunities for activities that promote safety, wellness, education, and leadership. Its purpose is to improve the quality of residents of all ages and to instill positive values and community pride.
