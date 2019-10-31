Thursday, October 31st
Halloween Trick or Treat at the True Value Shopping Center.
WHEN: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Bring your kids for fun and safe treats!
For more information: 209-895-4010
Friday, November 8th
Sacred Heart Catholic School Veterans Day Commemoration
WHEN: 9:00 am
WHERE: Lopes Orchard De Paul Center, Sacred heart Catholic School, 505 M Street, Patterson.
The community of Sacred Heart Catholic School invites all veterans and their spouses to our ceremony to honor your service to our Country. The students would like to honor and thank our veterans for their service. The veterans and their spouses attending are welcome to stay for breakfast served by the Vincentian Marian Youth group of Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Recurring events
First Saturday of the month
Center Building / Museum is open
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Second Thursday of the month
West Side Readers Group
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue
DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.
INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.
Second Thursday of the month
Patterson Study Club
If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.
INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082
Third Wednesday of the month
Patterson Lions Club
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo
Third Thursday of the month
American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting
WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)
INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136
Third Saturday of the month
CPR Saturdays, $50 discount
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway
DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.
Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.
COST: $35, without school employee discount
INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618
Fourth Monday of the month
Veterans Advisory Commission
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto
DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.
INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297
Fourth Thursday of the month
Note: No meetings June - August
Patterson Garden Club
WHEN: 9 a.m.
WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue
INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.