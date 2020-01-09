Saturdays, January 4, 11, 18, 25; February 1, 8
Start Smart Move and Play
WHEN: 9 to 10:15 a.m.
WHERE: Walnut Grove Gym
DETAILS: This program focuses on teaching children and their parents find and gross motor skills in a fun and stress-free environment. The Start Smart Move and Play program sessions are held once a week for six weeks, and each week the exercises become increasingly more challenging as the program progresses, and the children show improvement.
COST: $52, registration November 27 to December 18
INFO: City of Patterson Recreation Department, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue, 895-8080. Register online at Patterson.perfectmind.com
Wednesday, January 15
Extra Book Sale
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Avenue
Children’s Books………….25 cents
CD’s…………………………….25 cents
Video’s………………………..25 cents
Paperbacks………………….25 cents
DETAILS: Come and get them before they’re gone!!!
Friday, January 17
Healthy Aging Association Fun Class for Older Adults
WHEN: 10 a.m.
WHERE: Houser Glen Senior Facility, 1224 Houser Lane, Modesto
DETAILS: The class will be a fun game mixed with exercise for older adults. The activity is an evidence-based program that has proven to elevate the lives of older adults. Participants will be able to win prizes.
Healthy Aging Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help older Americans live longer, healthier, more independent lives by promoting increased physical activity and sound health and nutrition practices. The older adult fitness class are free for ages 60 and better.
INFO: To participate in the January 17 free class, please call 209-525-4670. Pre-sign-up is required for entry into the Houser Glen Senior Facility.
Saturday, January 18
No Laughing Matter Comedy Tour
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson High School Theater, 200 North Seventh Street
DETAILS: Benefit show to help human / sex trafficked victims. Comedian Dennis Gaxiola, host Allen “Da Bishop” Hall. Miscela Mime Dance. Special guest Vic Q. Patterson Sheriff / Fire Department lip sync.
COST: $20 Donate: https//www.paypal.me/Ahall2531
Recurring events
First Saturday of the month
Center Building / Museum is open
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Second Thursday of the month
West Side Readers Group
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue
DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.
INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.
Second Thursday of the month
Patterson Study Club
If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.
INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082
Third Wednesday of the month
Patterson Lions Club
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo
Third Thursday of the month
American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting
WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)
INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136
Third Saturday of the month
CPR Saturdays, $50 discount
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway
DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.
Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.
COST: $35, without school employee discount
INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618
Fourth Monday of the month
Veterans Advisory Commission
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto
DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.
INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297
Fourth Thursday of the month
Note: No meetings June - August
Patterson Garden Club
WHEN: 9 a.m.
WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue
INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com
Fourth Thursday of the Month
Hammon Senior Center Birthday Celebrations
WHEN: 12 p.m.
WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue
Third Tuesday of even-numbered months
Blood Drive
WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway
DETAILS: Donors of all blood types are needed. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
INFO: Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.