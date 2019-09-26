Thursday, September 26
League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County – Lunch and Learn Program
WHEN: Nnoon
WHERE: Ridgway’s Restaurant and Lounge, Century Center, 2401 East Orangeburg Ave., Modesto
DETAILS: Ryan Kegley, County Veterans Services Officer, will describe all the services offered by the Stanislaus Veterans Services Center in Modesto and answer questions from the audience. The public is invited to this free event. Lunch, chef’s choice, is available at $16. Reservations not required. For more information, call the League at 209-324-3375.
INFO: Alene Griffin, Public Relations Director, League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County (LWVSC), 661-753-7145
Saturday, September 28
Patterson Education Foundation Golf Tournament
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Diablo Grande Golf & Country Club, 9521 Morton Davis Drive
DETAILS: Fifth annual golf tournament in support the Patterson Education Foundation. Hole-in-one, putting contest, straightest drive, closest to hole 50/50; lunch, raffle, awards.
Patterson Education Foundation is a non-profit organization whose goal is to raise funds to support students and teachers by enhancing educational programs in the community.
COST: $30 for lunch only, to $500 for a foursome.
INFO: Michael Saunders, 209 214-7021; events@FriendsofPEF.org
Monday, September 30
Highways to Senior Health
WHEN: 12:30 TO 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue
DETAILS: Join us for our Second Annual Health & Nutrition fair brought to you by the West Side Health Care Task Force. Organizations dedicated to the health and nutrition of the community will be present to offer information. Speakers, demonstrations, vendor fair as well as giveaways and refreshments all free of charge!
COST: Free
Saturday, October 5
Masonic Hall Western BBQ Fundraiser
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Masonic Hall, 650 North Sixth Street
DETAILS: Tri-tip, chicken, ribs and sides. No-host beer garden, wine. Benefit for Boy Scout Troop 81. Tickets available at the Patterson Irrigator office or by emailing pattersonfreemason488@gmail.com
COST: Adults, $20. Children 12 and under, $12
Wednesday, October 16
Patterson Garden Club Napa Valley/Sonoma Bus Trip Scholarship Fundraiser.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Sutter Home Winery in the Napa Valley
DETAILS: Enjoy wine tasting and strolling through their Gardens, after a drive through the beautiful Napa Valley. Tour the historic downtown of Sonoma, including the Mission San Francisco Solano, and the Plaza Park. You will have four hours to browse the shops, visit some of the many wine tasting rooms and enjoy a leisurely lunch at one of the many restaurants.
COST: $55.00 per person
BUS DEPARTURE LOCATION: Walmart parking lot, 1030 Sperry Ave (corner of Sperry and Ward Ave.)
RESERVATION DEADLINE: October 9, 2019
INFO: Frank Stehli 209-892-3484
Thursday, October 17
Invest In Me Meet Your Local Leaders Mixer
WHEN: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue
DETAILS: The purpose of this gathering is to invite young people of Patterson for an opportunity to meet leaders and share their perspectives on issues of importance to them. This event is free and open to the public. Leaders, will have an opportunity to answer questions that may be developed by youth from the public during this moderated event.
Thursdays, September 12-October 21, 2019
Healthy Aging Association
Free “A Matter Of Balance” Program
WHEN: Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas, Patterson
DETAILS: A Matter Of Balance classes-register by September 19
Do you have concerns about falling or know someone who does? The Healthy Aging Association has opened free registrations for the award-winning program “A Matter Of Balance,” designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, and continue on Thursdays through October 21. Registration is free and open until September 19. Space is limited. Our Mission: Healthy Aging Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help older Americans live longer, healthier, more independent lives by promoting increased physical activity and sound health and nutrition practices. The older adult fitness class are free for ages 60 and better.
INFO / SIGN-UP: 209) 525-4670
COST: Free.
Saturday, October 26
Drop the Drugs Event
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson High School, 200 North Seventh Street; drive-up drop-off available in the gym parking lot
DETAILS: Turn in your unused or expired medications for safe and free disposal. No questions asked! Sharps also accepted. Help keep our children and homes safe and our water clean!
INFO: Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, 209 525-5315
Wednesday, October 30
Healthy Aging Association Volunteer Orientation
WHEN: 10 a.m.
WHERE: TBA on sign-up
DETAILS: The Healthy Aging Association is currently looking for responsible individuals who would like to make a difference in the lives of older adults. Volunteer openings range from one-day events, once monthly or once/twice weekly. The opportunities vary from helping at a health fair to teaching chair exercise/balance classes to older adults. Free training is available for the committed volunteer.
INFO: Please call (209) 525-4670 or email Healthy.Aging2000@gmail.com For more information on the Healthy Aging Association, please visit our website at www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
Our Mission: Healthy Aging Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help older Americans live longer, healthier, more independent lives by promoting increased physical activity and sound health and nutrition practices. The older adult fitness class are free for ages 60 and better.
Recurring events
First Saturday of the month
Center Building / Museum is open
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Second Thursday of the month
West Side Readers Group
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue
DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.
INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.
Second Thursday of the month
Patterson Study Club
If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.
INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082
Third Wednesday of the month
Patterson Lions Club
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo
Third Thursday of the month
American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting
WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)
INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136
Third Saturday of the month
CPR Saturdays, $50 discount
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway
DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.
Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.
COST: $35, without school employee discount
INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618
Fourth Monday of the month
Veterans Advisory Commission
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto
DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.
INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297
Fourth Thursday of the month
Note: No meetings June - August
Patterson Garden Club
WHEN: 9 a.m.
WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue
INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com
Fourth Thursday of the Month
Hammon Senior Center Birthday Celebrations
WHEN: 12 p.m.
WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue
Third Tuesday of even-numbered months
Blood Drive
WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway
DETAILS: Donors of all blood types are needed. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
INFO: Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.