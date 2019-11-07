Special Event

Friday, November 8

Sacred Heart Catholic School Veterans Day Commemoration

WHEN: 9:00 am

WHERE: Lopes Orchard De Paul Center, Sacred heart Catholic School, 505 M Street

The community of Sacred Heart Catholic School invites all veterans and their spouses to our ceremony to honor your service to our Country. The students would like to honor and thank our veterans for their service. Veterans and their spouses attending are welcome to stay for breakfast served by the Vincentian Marian Youth group of Sacred Heart Catholic School.

Monday, November 11

Veteran’s Day Ceremony

WHEN: 11:00 A.M.

WHERE: Veteran’s Park (South Park)

DETAILS: New this year: Patterson Community Choir - debut performance.

Saturday, November 16

Patterson All Star All Mayors Community Unity Dance

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

DETAILS: Dance to the grooves of Slightly Tilted, back by popular demand! Limited tickets available. Tickets available at the Patterson Irrigator office. 26 n 3rd Street. Patterson 209-892-6187

Friday – Sunday, November 22 – 24

High School Musical Junior

WHEN: Friday and Saturday: 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: PHS Clara Johnson Auditorium, 700 North Seventh Street

DETAILS: TBA

Recurring events

First Saturday of the month

Center Building / Museum is open

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Thursday of the month

West Side Readers Group

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.

INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.

Second Thursday of the month

Patterson Study Club

If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.

INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082

Third Wednesday of the month

Patterson Lions Club

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo

Third Thursday of the month

American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting

WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)

INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136

Third Saturday of the month

CPR Saturdays, $50 discount

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.

Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.

COST: $35, without school employee discount

INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618

Fourth Monday of the month

Veterans Advisory Commission

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto

DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.

INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297

Fourth Thursday of the month

Patterson Garden Club

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue

INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com

Fourth Thursday of the Month

Hammon Senior Center Birthday Celebrations

WHEN: 12 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

