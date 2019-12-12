IMG_1472.JPG

Saturday, December 14, Saturday, January 4

Patterson Little League 2020 sign-ups

WHEN: 3 P.M.

WHERE: Round Table Pizza, 102 Ward Avenue, Suite A

DETAILS: Registration is based on age. Prospective players must be four years old by March, 2020. Coaches, umpires and volunteers should also apply now.

COST: Age 4 to 5, $110. Age 6 to 8, $160. Age 9 to 12, $180. Age 13 and up, $200. Late fee of $25 after January 4.

INFO: kyleguido@yahoo.com, or send a messge via Patterson Little League Facebook page.

Fridays, December 6 to December 20

Kids Kitchen Corner: Christmas Edition

WHEN: 3:30 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center Dining Room, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

DETAILS: Get into the holiday spirit and create fun, flavorful recipes! Each child is given a cookbook to guide them through learning this everyday life skill. Parents of participants with food allergies must notify the Recreation Department on the Activity Registration form or in the online registration. Age: 8 to 14 years.

COST: $52

INFO: City of Patterson Recreation Department, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue, 895-8080. Register online at Patterson.perfectmind.com

Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20

Winter Wonderland Day Camp

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Walnut Grove Gym

DETAILS: Come join us for a week full of holiday and winter wonderland fun! Our full day Winter Wonderland Camp will keep your school-aged child engaged all day long with winter-themed activities, arts and crafts and games. Get frosty with us this winter! Age: 4 to 12 years.

COST: $77. Late registration $87. Registration ends December 13.

INFO: City of Patterson Recreation Department, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue, 895-8080. Register online at Patterson.perfectmind.com

Saturdays, January 4, 11, 18, 25; February 1, 8

Start Smart Move and Play

WHEN: 9 to 10:15 a.m.

WHERE: Walnut Grove Gym

DETAILS: This program focuses on teaching children and their parents find and gross motor skills in a fun and stress-free environment. The Start Smart Move and Play program sessions are held once a week for six weeks, and each week the exercises become increasingly more challenging as the program progresses, and the children show improvement.

COST: $52, registration November 27 to December 18

INFO: City of Patterson Recreation Department, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue, 895-8080. Register online at Patterson.perfectmind.com

Thursday, December 12

Holiday Party

WHEN: 4 to 6 p.m. (Pictures with Santa, 3:15 to 4 p.m.)

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center Dining Room, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

DETAILS: Join us for the annual Hammon Senior Center Holiday Party for some dancing with Santa, Reindeer Games, prizes and a holiday meal with desserts!

COST: $7

INFO: City of Patterson Recreation Department, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue, 895-8080. Register online at Patterson.perfectmind.com

Wednesday, January 15

Extra Book Sale

WHEN: 10 am – 6 pm

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave.

Children’s Books………….25 cents

CD’s…………………………….25 cents

Video’s………………………..25 cents

Paperbacks………………….25 cents

Come and get them before they’re gone!!!

Saturday, January 18

No Laughing Matter Comedy Tour

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson High School Theater, 200 North Seventh Street

DETAILS: Benefit show to help human / sex trafficked victims. Comedian Dennis Gaxiola, host Allen “Da Bishop” Hall. Miscela Mime Dance. Special guest Vic Q. Patterson Sheriff / Fire Department lip sync.

COST: $20 Donate: https//www.paypal.me/Ahall2531

Recurring events

First Saturday of the month

Center Building / Museum is open

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Thursday of the month

West Side Readers Group

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.

INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.

Second Thursday of the month

Patterson Study Club

If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.

INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082

Third Wednesday of the month

Patterson Lions Club

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo

Third Thursday of the month

American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting

WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)

INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136

Third Saturday of the month

CPR Saturdays, $50 discount

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.

Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.

COST: $35, without school employee discount

INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618

Fourth Monday of the month

Veterans Advisory Commission

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto

DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.

INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297

Fourth Thursday of the month

Note: No meetings June - August

Patterson Garden Club

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue

INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com

Fourth Thursday of the Month

Hammon Senior Center Birthday Celebrations

WHEN: 12 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

Third Tuesday of even-numbered months

Blood Drive

WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Donors of all blood types are needed. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

INFO: Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org

