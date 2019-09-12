unday, September 22
JEWS FOR JESUS
WHEN: 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 650 West Las Palmas Avenue
DETAILS: Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will host David Garrett and his wife, Kathleen, for presentation on “The Gospel in the Feasts of Israel.” David’s father was confirmed as a young man at Our Saviour’s. The Garretts have been involved with Jews for Jesus since 1975 and have served on staff at the international headquarters in San Francisco since 1981. David serves on the Executive Leadership Team and is the Children and Youth Ministry Director. Kathleen serves in the Development Department.
Jews for Jesus is an agency that proclaims that Jesus is the Messiah of Israel and Savior of the world. The late Moishe Rosen, a Jew who believed in Jesus for over 35 years, founded the organization. However, Dr. Rosen was quick to point out that he did not “start” Jews for Jesus. “Jews for Jesus began about 2,000 years ago, around 32 C.E., give or take a year. Jesus' first disciples were Jewish, and there have been some Jewish people who have believed in Him ever since.” The organization has permanent branches in eight North American cities (San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C. and Fort Lauderdale) as well as over 127 volunteer chapters spanning some 41 states and five countries. The group's international branches are headquartered in Johannesburg, London, Paris, Odessa, Moscow, Essen, Rio de Janeiro, Kharkov, Dnepopretrovsk, and Tel Aviv. To the Jews for Jesus, believing in Jesus makes sense in light of the Jewish Bible and in light of their experiences as “believers.”
COST: Free
Monday, September 30
Highways to Senior Health
WHEN: 12:30 TO 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue
DETAILS: Join us for our Second Annual Health & Nutrition fair brought to you by the West Side Health Care Task Force. Organizations dedicated to the health and nutrition of the community will be present to offer information. Speakers, demonstrations, vendor fair as well as giveaways and refreshments all free of charge!
COST: Free
Wednesday, October 16
Patterson Garden Club Napa Valley/Sonoma Bus Trip Scholarship Fundraiser
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Sutter Home Winery in the Napa Valley
DETAILS: Enjoy wine tasting and strolling through their Gardens, after a drive through the beautiful Napa Valley. Tour the historic downtown of Sonoma, including the Mission San Francisco Solano, and the Plaza Park. You will have four hours to brows the shops, visit some of the many wine tasting rooms and enjoy a leisurely lunch at one of the many restaurants.
Cost: $55.00 per person
BUS DEPARTURE LOCATION: Walmart parking lot, 1030 Sperry Ave (corner of Sperry and Ward Ave.)
RESERVATION DEADLINE: October 9, 2019
INFO: Frank Stehli 209-892-3484
Thursdays, September 12-October 21, 2019
Healthy Aging Association
Free “A Matter Of Balance” Program
WHEN: Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas, Patterson
DETAILS: A Matter Of Balance classes-register by Sept. 19
Do you have concerns about falling or know someone who does? The Healthy Aging Association has opened free registrations for the award-winning program “A Matter Of Balance,” designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, and continue on Thursdays through Oct. 21. Registration is free and open until Sept. 19. Space is limited. Our Mission: Healthy Aging Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help older Americans live longer, healthier, more independent lives by promoting increased physical activity and sound health and nutrition practices. The older adult fitness class are free for ages 60 and better.
INFO / SIGN-UP: 209 525-4670
COST: Free.
Saturday, October 26
Drop the Drugs Event
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson High School, 200 North Seventh Street; drive-up drop-off available in the gym parking lot
DETAILS: Turn in your unused or expired medications for safe and free disposal. No questions asked! Sharps also accepted. Help keep our children and homes safe and our water clean!
INFO: Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, 209 525-5315
Recurring events
First Saturday of the month
Center Building / Museum is open
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Second Thursday of the month
West Side Readers Group
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue
DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.
INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.
Second Thursday of the month
Patterson Study Club
If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.
INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082
Third Wednesday of the month
Patterson Lions Club
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo
Third Thursday of the month
American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting
WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)
INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.