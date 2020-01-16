Special Event

Saturdays, January 4, 11, 18, 25; February 1, 8

Start Smart Move and Play

WHEN: 9 to 10:15 a.m.

WHERE: Walnut Grove Gym

DETAILS: This program focuses on teaching children and their parents find and gross motor skills in a fun and stress-free environment. The Start Smart Move and Play program sessions are held once a week for six weeks, and each week the exercises become increasingly more challenging as the program progresses, and the children show improvement.

COST: $52, registration November 27 to December 18

INFO: City of Patterson Recreation Department, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue, 895-8080. Register online at Patterson.perfectmind.com

Friday, January 17

Healthy Aging Association Fun Class for Older Adults

WHEN: 10 a.m.

WHERE: Houser Glen Senior Facility, 1224 Houser Lane, Modesto

DETAILS: The class will be a fun game mixed with exercise for older adults. The activity is an evidence-based program that has proven to elevate the lives of older adults. Participants will be able to win prizes.

Healthy Aging Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help older Americans live longer, healthier, more independent lives by promoting increased physical activity and sound health and nutrition practices. The older adult fitness class are free for ages 60 and better.

INFO: To participate in the January 17 free class, please call 209-525-4670. Pre-sign-up is required for entry into the Houser Glen Senior Facility.

Saturday, January 18

No Laughing Matter Comedy Tour

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson High School Theater, 200 North Seventh Street

DETAILS: Benefit show to help human / sex trafficked victims. Comedian Dennis Gaxiola, host Allen “Da Bishop” Hall. Miscela Mime Dance. Special guest Vic Q. Patterson Sheriff / Fire Department lip sync.

COST: $20 Donate: https//www.paypal.me/Ahall2531

Saturday, January 23

Volunteer Orientation

WHEN: 11 a.m.

WHERE: TBA

DETAILS: The Healthy Aging Association is currently looking for responsible individuals who would like to make a difference in the lives of older adults. Volunteer openings range from 1-day events, once monthly or once/twice weekly. The opportunities vary from helping at a health fair to teaching balance classes to older adults. Free training is available for the committed volunteer. To hear more on how you can make a difference with older adults, please attend a Volunteer Orientation which is scheduled for Thursday, January 23 at 11:00 am. Please call (209) 525-4670 or email Healthy.Aging2000@gmail.com for the location and to reserve your space. For more information on the Healthy Aging Association, please visit our website at www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.

Saturday, January 25

City of Patterson 10th Annual Power Breakfast

WHEN: Breakfast is served at 7 a.m. and presentation will begin at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Patterson Federated Methodist Church

DETAILS: As we begin in this New Year it is important that we come together in unity to introduce ourselves and recognize each other in our individual roles as leaders for our community.

INFO: Nive Nua, Coordinator, 209-409-1825

Tuesday, January 28

UF Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program - Best Practice Strategies in Animal Welfare – Stanislaus County

WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way, Modesto

DETAILS: Dr. Sara Pizano author of The Best Practice Playbook for Animal Shelters discusses lifesaving strategies in animal welfare. Are you interested in learning about proven strategies and programs to productively reduce shelter intake and increase the number of dogs and cats saved within Stanislaus County and the surrounding areas? If so, please join us on Tuesday, January 28th from 6:00-7:30 pm. This free event hosted by The University of Florida Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program and Team Shelter USA is open to anyone who wants to be a part of the lifesaving solution. Whether you are currently involved in animal welfare or simply have a desire to help, we hope that you will attend. Please share this invitation with all of your animal welfare friends so they can participate as well.

INFO: Or to sign up: Eventbrite

Recurring events

First Saturday of the month

Center Building / Museum is open

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Thursday of the month

West Side Readers Group

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.

INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.

Second Thursday of the month

Patterson Study Club

If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.

INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082

Third Wednesday of the month

Patterson Lions Club

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo

Third Thursday of the month

American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting

WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)

INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136

Third Saturday of the month

CPR Saturdays, $50 discount

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.

Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.

COST: $35, without school employee discount

INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618

Fourth Monday of the month

Veterans Advisory Commission

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto

DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.

INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297

Fourth Thursday of the month

Note: No meetings June - August

Patterson Garden Club

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue

INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com

Fourth Thursday of the Month

Hammon Senior Center Birthday Celebrations

WHEN: 12 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

Third Tuesday of even-numbered months

Blood Drive

WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Donors of all blood types are needed. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

INFO: Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org

