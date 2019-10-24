Special Event

October 24, 25 and 26th

Spring Plant Sale

WHERE: Rising Sun Farm and Garden

2243 Welty Road, Vernalis

We will have a large variety of fall vegetable plants, herbs, flowering annuals, succulents and much more. For more information contact Amy Thorpe athorpe@patterson.k12.ca.us

209-892-4765

Operations Coordinator

Rising Sun Farm and Garden

Patterson Joint Unified School District

Saturday, October 26

Drop the Drugs Event

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson High School, 200 North Seventh Street; drive-up drop-off available in the gym parking lot

DETAILS: Turn in your unused or expired medications for safe and free disposal. No questions asked! Sharps also accepted. Help keep our children and homes safe and our water clean!

INFO: Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, 209 525-5315

Saturday October 26

2nd Annual Sacred Heart Cornhole Tournament

Start Time 10:00

505 M Street, Patterson

1st Place Prize Winner $250

Contact sacred Heart School Office for more info. 892-3544

Wednesday, October 30

Healthy Aging Association Volunteer Orientation

WHEN: 10 a.m.

WHERE: TBA on sign-up

DETAILS: The Healthy Aging Association is currently looking for responsible individuals who would like to make a difference in the lives of older adults. Volunteer openings range from one-day events, once monthly or once/twice weekly. The opportunities vary from helping at a health fair to teaching chair exercise/balance classes to older adults. Free training is available for the committed volunteer.

INFO: Please call (209) 525-4670 or email Healthy.Aging2000@gmail.com For more information on the Healthy Aging Association, please visit our website at www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.

Our Mission: Healthy Aging Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help older Americans live longer, healthier, more independent lives by promoting increased physical activity and sound health and nutrition practices. The older adult fitness class are free for ages 60 and better.

Thursday, October 31

4th annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Graceada Park, 401 Needham Street, Modesto

DETAILS: Hot meals, personal care kits, haircuts and beard trims, showers, clothing and much more. Special guest: Brett D’Alessandro, Backpacks for Life founder and president.

REGISTRATION: Veterans: Advanced registration preferred, but not required. Service providers and volunteers: Must register: https://www.stanvec.org

INFO: Stanislaus Veterans Employment Committee, 2625 F Coffee Road, #160, Modesto, 95355

Recurring events

First Saturday of the month

Center Building / Museum is open

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Thursday of the month

West Side Readers Group

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.

INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.

Second Thursday of the month

Patterson Study Club

If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.

INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082

Third Wednesday of the month

Patterson Lions Club

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo

Third Thursday of the month

American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting

WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)

INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136

Third Saturday of the month

CPR Saturdays, $50 discount

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.

Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.

COST: $35, without school employee discount

INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618

Fourth Monday of the month

Veterans Advisory Commission

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto

DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.

INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297

Fourth Thursday of the month

Note: No meetings June - August

Patterson Garden Club

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue

INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com

Fourth Thursday of the Month

Hammon Senior Center Birthday Celebrations

WHEN: 12 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

Third Tuesday of even-numbered months

Blood Drive

WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Donors of all blood types are needed. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

INFO: Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org

