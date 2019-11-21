Christmas Trees in South Park

Friday, November 22

PJUSD’s Green Initiative Presents a Public Screening of Fern Gully – The Last Rain Forest

WHEN: 6 pm

WHERE: District Office PDC, 510 Keystone Blvd., Patterson

DETAILS: All PJUSD students are welcome to attend! Students under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. 3 students per each supervisory adult. Snack and drink available.

COST: FREE

INFO: Shivangn Alves 209-895-7711 X 20211

Friday – Sunday, November 22 – 24

High School Musical Junior

WHEN: Friday and Saturday: 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: PHS Clara Johnson Auditorium, 700 North Seventh Street

DETAILS: TBA

Saturday, November 23

Harvest Samoan Assembly of God Invites the community to come enjoy a hot meal.

WHEN: 11 am – 2 pm

WHERE: North Park, Patterson

DETAILS: There will be entertainment, prayer and words of encouragement.

COST: Free

INFO: Pastor Hercules 562-316-8145

Sunday, December 1

Breakfast with Santa

WHEN: 7:30 am – 11:30 am

WHERE: Bonaventure Hall 505 M Street, Patterson

COST: $10 Adults and $5 for Children 10 yrs. & under

Silent Auction Raffle, Silent nativity, Poinsettia Sale, Christmas Trees

INFO: Call Sacred Heart School for more information 209-892-3544

Recurring events

First Saturday of the month

Center Building / Museum is open

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Thursday of the month

West Side Readers Group

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.

INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.

Second Thursday of the month

Patterson Study Club

If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.

INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082

Third Wednesday of the month

Patterson Lions Club

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo

Third Thursday of the month

American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting

WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)

INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136

Third Saturday of the month

CPR Saturdays, $50 discount

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.

Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.

COST: $35, without school employee discount

INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618

Fourth Monday of the month

Veterans Advisory Commission

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto

DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.

INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297

Fourth Thursday of the month

Note: No meetings June - August

Patterson Garden Club

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue

INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com

