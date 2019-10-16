Library Wiggle Worms

Patterson Librarian Xia Thao leads preschoolers in singing during Wiggle Worms story time on Monday, September 25.

 Jenifer West/Patterson Irrigator

Thursday, October 17

Invest In Me Meet Your Local Leaders Mixer

WHEN: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

DETAILS: The purpose of this gathering is to invite young people of Patterson for an opportunity to meet leaders and share their perspectives on issues of importance to them. This event is free and open to the public. Leaders will have an opportunity to answer questions that may be developed by youth from the public during this moderated event.

Wednesday, October 23

Afternoon Succulent Garden Party

WHEN: 4 p.m.

WHERE: Rising Sun Farm and Garden, 2243 Welty Road, Vernalis

DETAILS: Morning party sold out.

INFO: Amy Thorpe athorpe@patterson.k12.ca.us, 209-892-4765

October 23, 24 and 25

Friends of the Patterson Library Book Sale

WHEN: Weds., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

DETAILS: Friends of the Library’s annual fundraiser. Children’s books, $.25 to $.50. Paperbacks, $.50 each. Hardcovers, $1 each. CDs, cassettes and DVDs, $.50 each. Friday is $5 fill-a-bag sale

Wednesday, October 23

Afternoon Succulent Garden Party

WHEN: 4 p.m.

WHERE: Rising Sun Farm and Garden, 2243 Welty Road, Vernalis

DETAILS: Morning party sold out.

INFO: Amy Thorpe athorpe@patterson.k12.ca.us, 209-892-4765

October 24, 25 and 26

Fall Plant Sale

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day

WHERE: Rising Sun Farm and Garden, 2243 Welty Road, Vernalis

DETAILS: We will have a large variety of fall vegetable plants, herbs, flowering annuals, succulents (25 varieties) and much more.

INFO: Amy Thorpe athorpe@patterson.k12.ca.us, 209-892-4765

Saturday October 26

2nd Annual Sacred Heart Cornhole Tournament

Start Time 10:00 a.m.

505 M Street, Patterson

1st Place Prize Winner $250

Contact sacred Heart School Office for more info. 892-3544

Thursdays, September 12-October 21, 2019

Healthy Aging Association

Free “A Matter of Balance” Program

WHEN: Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas, Patterson

DETAILS: A Matter of Balance classes-register by September 19

Do you have concerns about falling or know someone who does? The Healthy Aging Association has opened free registrations for the award-winning program “A Matter of Balance,” designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, and continue on Thursdays through October 21. Registration is free and open until September 19. Space is limited. Our Mission: Healthy Aging Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help older Americans live longer, healthier, more independent lives by promoting increased physical activity and sound health and nutrition practices. The older adult fitness class are free for ages 60 and better.

INFO / SIGN-UP: 209) 525-4670

COST: Free.

Saturday, October 26

Drop the Drugs Event

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson High School, 200 North Seventh Street; drive-up drop-off available in the gym parking lot

DETAILS: Turn in your unused or expired medications for safe and free disposal. No questions asked! Sharps also accepted. Help keep our children and homes safe and our water clean!

INFO: Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, 209 525-5315

Wednesday, October 30

Healthy Aging Association Volunteer Orientation

WHEN: 10 a.m.

WHERE: TBA on sign-up

DETAILS: The Healthy Aging Association is currently looking for responsible individuals who would like to make a difference in the lives of older adults. Volunteer openings range from one-day events, once monthly or once/twice weekly. The opportunities vary from helping at a health fair to teaching chair exercise/balance classes to older adults. Free training is available for the committed volunteer.

INFO: Please call (209) 525-4670 or email Healthy.Aging2000@gmail.com For more information on the Healthy Aging Association, please visit our website at www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.

Recurring events

First Saturday of the month

Center Building / Museum is open

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Thursday of the month

West Side Readers Group

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.

INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.

Second Thursday of the month

Patterson Study Club

If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.

INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082

Third Wednesday of the month

Patterson Lions Club

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo

Third Thursday of the month

American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting

WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)

INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136

Third Saturday of the month

CPR Saturdays, $50 discount

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.

Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.

COST: $35, without school employee discount

INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618

Fourth Monday of the month

Veterans Advisory Commission

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto

DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.

INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297

Fourth Thursday of the month

Note: No meetings June - August

Patterson Garden Club

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue

INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com

Fourth Thursday of the Month

Hammon Senior Center Birthday Celebrations

WHEN: 12 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

Third Tuesday of even-numbered months

Blood Drive

WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Donors of all blood types are needed. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

INFO: Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.