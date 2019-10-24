The Stanislaus County Library’s new mobile app is now available in the App Store and the Play Store.
Library customers can continue to access their library card accounts, find the nearest branch, search the library catalog, and see upcoming events. The new app offers additional functionality, including access to library databases, online payments and a link to ZipBooks, a grant program that allows customers to request book purchases for items the library does not own.
“The new app gives our customers more convenient access to the library right from their cell phones or other mobile devices,” said John Fleming, Virtual Services Manager at the Stanislaus County Library. “One feature we’re especially excited about is real-time updates to the library catalog. Mobile users can now find the latest best-sellers as soon as the items are added to the library catalog, just as if they were searching inside the library.”
Library app users can customize the appearance of the app by reorganizing options in the order they prefer. In addition, once logged into the app a customer’s library card barcode can be viewed and used to check out materials at the library in place of a traditional library card.
To download the new app, search “Stanislaus County Library” at the App Store or Play Store.
For more information, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org or call 209-558-7814.
About the Stanislaus County Library
The Stanislaus County Library engages all members of the community and offers access to information, knowledge, and the tools for innovation and personal development. With 13 locations throughout the county, the Library offers free access to a diverse collection of materials, computer access and Wi-Fi, Story Times, programming for all ages, and more. To learn more about the Library’s wide array of programs and services, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
Below is a list of activities for the month of October:
Wiggle Worms Story Time
Mondays, November 4, 18 and 25 from 10 - 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, finger plays and more at this special program for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers.
Preschool Story Time
Tuesdays, November 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 10 - 10:30 am
New and classic picture books, flannel board and puppet stories, finger plays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers ages 3-5 and their caregivers.
Stay and Play Social
Mondays and Tuesdays, November 4, 5, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 10:30 - 11 a.m.
Children ages 0-6 can practice social skills, such as sharing and pretend play. Toys, books, and music provided. Adult supervision required at all times.
Homework Club
Tuesdays and Thursdays, November 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Homework help and tutoring available for kids in grade K-6. Advanced registration required. To register, pick up an application from the library. Questions? Call (209) 892-6473.
Kids STEAM*: Tornado Bottles
Wednesday, November 6 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Make your own mini-tornado safely in a bottle.
*Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
Crochet Club
Fridays, November 8 and 22 from 3 - 4 p.m.
Hang out with other crochet enthusiasts or learn how to crochet with instructor Prithika Singh. Work on your own projects, at your own pace. Yarns provided. Please bring your own hooks.
Mom’s Club of Patterson
Wednesday, November 13 from 10 - 11 a.m.
Are you a stay-at-home mom who would like to meet other stay-at-home moms? Join our Mom’s Club for socialization, peer support, and fun activities. Children welcome.
LEGO Play
Wednesday, November 13 and 27 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
We’ll provide the Lego and Duplos, you provide the imagination. Build masterpieces for display at the library.
Family Story Night
Wednesdays, November 13 and 27 from 6 - 7 p.m.
Bring the whole family for story time, followed by a fun craft or coloring.
Westside Readers Book Club
Thursday, November 14 from 1 - 2 p.m.
New members welcome. We’ll be discussing In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez. A copy can be picked up at the Patterson Library.
Painting for Adults
Monday, November 18 from 4 - 5:30 p.m.
We’ll show you step-by-step how to paint a landscape. All materials provided free. Advance registration required. To register, visit the library or call (209) 892-6473.
Turkey Scavenger Hunt
Wednesday, November 20 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Find the missing items for a prize.
Kids Craft: Turkey Lollipop
Wednesday, November 20 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Make an edible turkey lollipop.
The library will be closed on November 11 in observance of Veterans Day and on November 28 and 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
